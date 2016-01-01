Overview

Dr. Reddy Shashank, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Shashank works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

