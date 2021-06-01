Dr. Reddiah Mummaneni, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mummaneni is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reddiah Mummaneni, MD
Dr. Reddiah Mummaneni, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Cedar Park, TX. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Sleep Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedar Park Regional Medical Center.
Lone Star Dermatology1401 Medical Pkwy Bldg B, Cedar Park, TX 78613 Directions (512) 528-7202
- Cedar Park Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
It was a pleasant and informative visit; the physician’s nurse staff was delightful, patient in her explanations to my questions, also she was genuinely helpful.
- Sleep Medicine
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1568516987
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Sleep Medicine
Dr. Mummaneni has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mummaneni accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mummaneni has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mummaneni speaks Spanish.
