Dr. Reda Khalifa, MD
Overview
Dr. Reda Khalifa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Menoufiyia Faculty Of Med.
Locations
Dr. Khalifa llc3675 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Directions (248) 683-8050
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor! He delivered my second child and guided me through my whole pregnancy. He gave great medical advice and took any comments or concerns I had seriously. I’m currently pregnant with my third child and I’ll be visiting his office again for my care. I always recommend him to pregnant friends and family members.
About Dr. Reda Khalifa, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1396787586
Education & Certifications
- Truman Med Cntr
- North Oakland Med Ctr/Pontiac Genl Hosp
- Menoufiyia Faculty Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Khalifa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Khalifa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Khalifa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khalifa has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalifa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Khalifa speaks Arabic.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalifa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalifa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khalifa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khalifa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.