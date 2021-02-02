See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Waterford, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Reda Khalifa, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (20)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Reda Khalifa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Menoufiyia Faculty Of Med.

Dr. Khalifa works at Dr. Khalifa llc in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Khalifa llc
    3675 Highland Rd, Waterford, MI 48328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 683-8050

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhage from Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    About Dr. Reda Khalifa, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 35 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396787586
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Truman Med Cntr
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • North Oakland Med Ctr/Pontiac Genl Hosp
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Menoufiyia Faculty Of Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Reda Khalifa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khalifa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Khalifa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Khalifa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Khalifa works at Dr. Khalifa llc in Waterford, MI. View the full address on Dr. Khalifa’s profile.

    Dr. Khalifa has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Khalifa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Khalifa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khalifa.

