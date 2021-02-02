Overview

Dr. Reda Khalifa, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Waterford, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Menoufiyia Faculty Of Med.



Dr. Khalifa works at Dr. Khalifa llc in Waterford, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy, Maternal Anemia and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.