Dr. Reda Issa, MD
Overview
Dr. Reda Issa, MD is a Vitreoretinal Disease Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery, has 6 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Valleywise Health Medical Center.
Locations
1
Associated Retina Consultants1750 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020 Directions (602) 242-4928
2
Associated Retinal Consultants, Peoria office15353 N 91st Ave, Peoria, AZ 85381 Directions (602) 242-4928
3
Associated Retina Consultants1933 S Alma School Rd, Mesa, AZ 85210 Directions (480) 833-1049
4
Associated Retinal Consultants, Gilbert, AZ3513 S Mercy Rd, Gilbert, AZ 85297 Directions (480) 821-3500
5
Associated Retina Consultants1626 N Litchfield Rd, Goodyear, AZ 85395 Directions (623) 535-5779
Hospital Affiliations
- Valleywise Health Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was visiting my daughter from out of town and saw Dr Issa after hours. He diagnosed me with a retinal tear and treated it. I was very nervous about getting laser treatment, but he was extremely patient and reassuring. Highly recommend.
About Dr. Reda Issa, MD
- Vitreoretinal Disease & Surgery
- 6 years of experience
- English, Arabic and French
- 1255759981
Education & Certifications
- RUTGERS UNIVERSITY / CAMDEN CAMPUS
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Issa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Issa accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Issa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Issa speaks Arabic and French.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Issa. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issa.
