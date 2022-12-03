Dr. Reda Girgis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Girgis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Reda Girgis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Reda Girgis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University - Egypt (SOM & GME)|Cairo University - Egypt (SOM &amp; GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Munson Medical Center and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.
Dr. Girgis works at
Locations
-
1
SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive4100 Lake Dr SE Ste 200, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Munson Medical Center
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Girgis?
Every efficient, caring and knowlegeable.
About Dr. Reda Girgis, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 36 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1336193648
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital and Clinics (GME)
- Henry Ford Health System (GME)
- Cairo University - Egypt (SOM & GME)|Cairo University - Egypt (SOM &amp;amp; GME)
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Girgis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Girgis accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Girgis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Girgis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Girgis works at
Dr. Girgis has seen patients for Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Girgis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Girgis speaks Arabic.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Girgis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Girgis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Girgis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Girgis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.