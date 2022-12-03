Overview

Dr. Reda Girgis, MD is a Pulmonologist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Cairo University - Egypt (SOM & GME)|Cairo University - Egypt (SOM &amp; GME) and is affiliated with Spectrum Health United Hospital, Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital, Munson Medical Center and St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor.



Dr. Girgis works at SHMG Pulmonary - Lake Drive in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, Pulmonary Hypertension and Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.