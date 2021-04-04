Dr. El-Shiekh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Reda El-Shiekh, MD
Dr. Reda El-Shiekh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Elizabethtown, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Health Hardin.
They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Disease and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1320 Woodland Dr Ste A, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 769-2929
Baptist Health Medical Group Complex Care913 N Dixie Ave, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 Directions (270) 737-1212
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Hardin
Dr. EL-Shiekh has been my doctor for several years. He is very thorough. He explains everything. Staff is great, will work with you in scheduling appointment.
About Dr. Reda El-Shiekh, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
