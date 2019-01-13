See All Pediatricians in Augusta, GA
Pediatrics
Dr. Reda Bassali, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Hospital Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Bassali works at Augusta University Health in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients.

    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912

Jan 13, 2019
Dr. BASSALI IS A WONDERFUL PHYSICAN. HE REALLY CARES FOR HIS PATIENTS AND THEIR PARENTS.
Harvey G. Key in Augusta — Jan 13, 2019
About Dr. Reda Bassali, MD

  • Pediatrics
  • 44 years of experience
  • English, Arabic
  • Male
  • 1043329055
Education & Certifications

  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
  • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
  • UNIVERSITY OF ALEXANDRIA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
  • Pediatric Hospital Medicine and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations

  • Augusta University Medical Center

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.