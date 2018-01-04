Dr. Berbano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Recaredo Berbano, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Recaredo Berbano, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Tamaqua, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton and Wilkes - Barre General Hospital.
Locations
Lvpg Family Medicine - Hometown241 Claremont Ave, Tamaqua, PA 18252 Directions (570) 225-7211
Hospital Affiliations
- Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center
- Lehigh Valley Hospital - Hazleton
- Wilkes - Barre General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
Best Doctor and Staff in Northeast Pennsylvania
About Dr. Recaredo Berbano, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Tagalog
- 1942275748
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent's Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Metropolitan Hospital Center
- U Santo Tomas
