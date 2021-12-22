See All Dermatologists in Raleigh, NC
Dr. Rebekah Oyler, MD

Dermatology
4 (36)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rebekah Oyler, MD is a Dermatologist in Raleigh, NC. They completed their residency with UNC School of Medicine

Dr. Oyler works at Capital Dermatology of NC in Raleigh, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Capital Dermatology of NC
    7209 Creedmoor Rd Ste 105, Raleigh, NC 27613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (984) 777-8479
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Cellulitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis
Contact Dermatitis
Cellulitis
Actinic Keratosis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis
Skin Cancer
Skin Discoloration
Spider Veins
Squamous Cell Carcinoma
Varicose Eczema
Varicose Veins
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Autoimmune Diseases
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Benign Tumor
Birthmark
Cancer
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Dry Skin
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis
Foot Conditions
Fungal Infections
Fungal Nail Infection
Hair Loss
Hidradenitis
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Intertrigo
Itchy Skin
Keloid Scar
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Lichen Planus
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection
Plantar Wart
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning
Psoriasis
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Seborrheic Dermatitis
Shaving of Skin Lesion
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections
Tinea Versicolor
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Christian Care
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (28)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Dec 22, 2021
    This is the best place to go for any skin care needs or concerns she is the best dermotologist around and always listens!
    S. S. — Dec 22, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Rebekah Oyler, MD
    About Dr. Rebekah Oyler, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1649248386
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNC School of Medicine
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebekah Oyler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Oyler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Oyler has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Oyler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Oyler works at Capital Dermatology of NC in Raleigh, NC. View the full address on Dr. Oyler’s profile.

    Dr. Oyler has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Oyler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Oyler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Oyler.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Oyler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Oyler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

