Dr. Rebekah Neal-Kraal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neal-Kraal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebekah Neal-Kraal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebekah Neal-Kraal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.
Dr. Neal-Kraal works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Valerius Medical Group and Research Center of10861 Cherry St Ste 104, Los Alamitos, CA 90720 Directions (562) 794-9801
-
2
UCLA Health Burbank Rheumatology2110 N Santa Fe Ave, Compton, CA 90222 Directions (310) 637-7131
-
3
Valerius Medical Group2840 Long Beach Blvd Ste 365, Long Beach, CA 90806 Directions (562) 989-2374
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Neal-Kraal?
Intelligence. She discovered a health issue other Dr's could not find.
About Dr. Rebekah Neal-Kraal, MD
- Rheumatology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1215165667
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles Cnty-Usc Med Ctr
- Huntington Memorial Hospital
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- Rice University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neal-Kraal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neal-Kraal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neal-Kraal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neal-Kraal works at
Dr. Neal-Kraal has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neal-Kraal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Neal-Kraal. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neal-Kraal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Neal-Kraal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Neal-Kraal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.