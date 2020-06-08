Overview

Dr. Rebekah Neal-Kraal, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Los Alamitos, CA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Long Beach Memorial Medical Center and Los Alamitos Medical Center.



Dr. Neal-Kraal works at Valerius Medical Group in Los Alamitos, CA with other offices in Compton, CA and Long Beach, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.