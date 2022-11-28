Dr. Gross has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebekah Gross, MD
Dr. Rebekah Gross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Nyu Center for Women's Health207 E 84th St, New York, NY 10028 Directions (646) 754-3300
Gotham Gastroenterology Pllc535 5th Ave Rm 604, New York, NY 10017 Directions (212) 749-0240
Jennifer Bonheur, MD1317 3rd Ave Fl 7, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 570-2075Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Gross is very compassionate and knowledgeable about a number of GI and neurological issues. I feel well cared for because she is conservative and does thorough work-ups and screenings. She has great staff as well.
About Dr. Rebekah Gross, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- YALE UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Dr. Gross accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gross works at
Dr. Gross has seen patients for Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Hernia and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gross. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gross.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.