Dr. Rebekah Gospin, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Rebekah Gospin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Stamford, CT. 

Dr. Gospin works at Diabetes & Endocrine Center in Stamford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Overweight along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Stamford Health Medical Group
    292 Long Ridge Rd Ste 206, Stamford, CT 06902 (203) 276-7213

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Stamford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Rebekah Gospin, MD

    Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    English
    1528367026
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebekah Gospin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gospin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gospin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gospin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gospin works at Diabetes & Endocrine Center in Stamford, CT. View the full address on Dr. Gospin’s profile.

    Dr. Gospin has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Osteoporosis and Overweight, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gospin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Gospin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gospin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gospin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gospin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

