Overview

Dr. Rebekah Fu, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Fu works at STRAUB CLINIC & HOSPITAL, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.