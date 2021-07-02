Dr. Austin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebekah Austin, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebekah Austin, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Johnson City, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard and is affiliated with Franklin Woods Community Hospital, Johnson City Medical Center and Sycamore Shoals Hospital.
Dr. Austin works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Msmg Neurosurg J.c.410 N State of Franklin Rd Ste 120, Johnson City, TN 37604 Directions (276) 258-3733
Hospital Affiliations
- Franklin Woods Community Hospital
- Johnson City Medical Center
- Sycamore Shoals Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Austin?
Dr Austin really listened to me. She didn’t rush to offer surgery or pain meds, as other doctors have, in past.
About Dr. Rebekah Austin, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1326030339
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University School Of Medicine, Medical Center Boulevard
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Austin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Austin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Austin works at
Dr. Austin has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Austin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Austin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Austin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Austin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Austin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.