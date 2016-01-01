Overview

Dr. Rebecca Zulim, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA and is affiliated with Adventist Health Reedley and Kaweah Health Medical Center.



Dr. Zulim works at Compassionate Family Care in Visalia, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.