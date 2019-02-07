Overview

Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.



Dr. Yang works at Atlantic Maternal Fetal Medicine in Summit, NJ with other offices in Union, NJ and Rockaway, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.