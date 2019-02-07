Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Locations
Atlantic Maternal-fetal Medicine - Overlook Medical Center11 Overlook Rd Ste LL102, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-6576
Northeast Regional Epilepsy Grp99 Beauvoir Ave, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 598-6576
Atlantic Brest Associates - Union Campus1896 Morris Ave Ste 2, Union, NJ 07083 Directions (908) 598-6576
Atlantic Breast Assoc-rockaway Hlth Pavilion333 Mount Hope Ave Ste 170, Rockaway, NJ 07866 Directions (973) 893-6633
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had the luck of finding Dr. Yang. I had breast cancer twice, 10 years apart. She is caring, concerned, kind and spends as much time with you as you need. Her style and personality put me at ease during a very difficult & scary time. Unfortunately for Massachusetts, she moved to NJ. Loved her.
About Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Yang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Yang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Yang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
