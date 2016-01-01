Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Yang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA.
Dr. Yang works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-2191Monday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
-
2
Augusta University Medical Center901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions (706) 721-3791
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Yang?
About Dr. Rebecca Yang, MD
- Pediatrics
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1508119983
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Yang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Yang works at
Dr. Yang has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Yang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.