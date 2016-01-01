Dr. Rebecca Wiester, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiester is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Wiester, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Wiester, MD is a Child Abuse Pediatrics Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Child Abuse Pediatrics, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS.
Locations
Harborview Abuse and Trauma Center401 Broadway Ste 2075, Seattle, WA 98122 Directions (206) 744-1600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Rebecca Wiester, MD
- Child Abuse Pediatrics
- 44 years of experience
- English, French
- 1396770038
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MAIN CAMPUS
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiester has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiester accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiester has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiester speaks French.
