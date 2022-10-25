Dr. Rebecca Wiatrek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Wiatrek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Wiatrek, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Wiatrek, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center, College of Medicine and is affiliated with St. David's South Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's North Austin Medical Center, Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.
Locations
Texas Oncology - Central Austin6204 Balcones Dr, Austin, TX 78731 Directions (512) 503-5289Monday1:00pm - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesday1:00pm - 5:00pmThursdayClosedFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Wiatreck and staff went out of their way to make sure that my mother-in-law was cared for. They took a very difficult situation and made us feel supported through the whole process. Though I never wish cancer on anyone...if you have to deal with it and need surgery Dr Wiatreck and her team are the way to go.
About Dr. Rebecca Wiatrek, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- English
- 1164685160
Education & Certifications
- CITY OF HOPE NATIONAL MEDICAL CENTER
- Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center
- Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center
- Texas Texas A&M Health Science Center, College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Wiatrek has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Wiatrek accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Wiatrek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Wiatrek has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Wiatrek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Wiatrek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Wiatrek.
