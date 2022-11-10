Overview

Dr. Rebecca Whiddon, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with West Feliciana Parish Hospital.



Dr. Whiddon works at The NeuroMedical Center Clinic in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.