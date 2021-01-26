Overview

Dr. Rebecca Weprin, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas.



Dr. Weprin works at Womens Health Center in Dallas, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.