Dr. Rebecca Weber, MD
Dr. Rebecca Weber, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Winter Park, FL. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with UCF Lake Nona Hospital and Oviedo Medical Center.
OB GYN Specialists1551 CLAY ST, Winter Park, FL 32789 Directions (407) 589-7526Wednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Women s Care Florida OB GYN Specialists1115 Wellness Way, Oviedo, FL 32765 Directions (407) 794-5287
Hospital Affiliations
- UCF Lake Nona Hospital
- Oviedo Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I don't get why she has 3.5 stars only. I should've said this 11 yrs ago. Thank you Doctor for saving my first son who was experiencing fetal distress, which both me and my wife had no idea how serious it is. When his heartbeat rate fell below 60 per min, Dr.Weber cancelled all her schedules for other patients and decided emergency c section for our son, to which we objected so as to give birth to him in natural way(vaginal birth). And her answer was "Nope", very simple and firm. Later we learned fetal distress can cause permanent damage to newborns' brains or the result could be even worse, and baby's heartbeat rate below 60 means very dangerous. Thanks to her fast decision and swift response, my son was born safely and I do appreciate her professional judgement of ignoring our request.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
