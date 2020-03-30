Dr. Rebecca Ward, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ward is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Ward, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kansas City, MO. They graduated from Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences and is affiliated with Research Medical Center.
Saint Lukes Hospital Medical Education4320 Wornall Rd Ste 336, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-6150Monday7:30am - 4:00pmTuesday7:30am - 4:00pmWednesday7:30am - 4:00pmThursday7:30am - 4:00pmFriday7:30am - 4:00pm
Midwest Womens Healthcare Specialists LLC2340 E Meyer Blvd Ste 598, Kansas City, MO 64132 Directions (816) 444-6888
- 3 4320 Wornall Medical Plz # 1, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-6150
The Cancer Institute4401 Wornall Rd, Kansas City, MO 64111 Directions (816) 932-3585
- Research Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Extremely good bedside manner. Cares about the patient as a whole and not just a problem/symptom. Really stepped up the help me through a tough situation when my regular providers wouldn't.
- University Of Missouri - Kansas City
- Kansas City University of Medicine and Biosciences
Dr. Ward has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ward on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ward, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ward appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.