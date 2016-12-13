Overview

Dr. Rebecca Walker, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from MERCER UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.



Dr. Walker works at Norton Women's Specialists in Louisville, KY with other offices in Mount Washington, KY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.