Overview

Dr. Rebecca Vanvalkenburg, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Grandville, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University (COM)|Michigan State University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.



Dr. Vanvalkenburg works at SPECTRUM HEALTH in Grandville, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Perimenopause and Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.