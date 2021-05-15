Overview

Dr. Rebecca Vanasse, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Westerly, RI. They specialize in Hematology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Lawrence and Memorial Hospital, Westerly Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Vanasse works at Oncology Hematology Associates LLC in Westerly, RI. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Vitamin B Deficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.