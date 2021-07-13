Dr. Rebecca Tsang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tsang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Tsang, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Tsang, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evanston, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital and Glenbrook Hospital.
Dr. Tsang works at
Locations
Richard I Breuer MD1000 Central St Ste 615, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 663-8200
Northshore University Health Syst, Evanston, IL2650 Ridge Ave # 615, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 657-1900
NorthShore University HealthSystem2100 Pfingsten Rd, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 657-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
- Glenbrook Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I was referred to Dr Tsang for a colonoscopy following an episode of diverticulitis and/or appendicitis, it wasn't clear on the CT scan. Having now had multiple colonoscopies and seen multiple doctors, I can say that she is fantastic. She recommended the most conservative, lest invasive approach to treatment and I'm doing well. I am so delighted to have found my go-to gastroenterologist. The staff working with her was wonderful as well.
About Dr. Rebecca Tsang, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1043531528
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center
- Loyola University Hospital
- NWU FIENBERG SCH OF MED
- Northwestern University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Tsang has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tsang accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tsang has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tsang has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Constipation and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tsang on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Tsang. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tsang.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Tsang, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Tsang appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.