Dr. Rebecca Thomas, MD
Dr. Rebecca Thomas, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center and Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato.
M Health Fairview Clinic - Maple Grove14500 99th Ave N, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Directions (763) 898-1600
- M Health Fairview Northland Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Health System Mankato
I have been fortunate to be a patient of Dr. Thomas for more than a decade. She is a compassionate, caring, and knowledgeable oncologist who truly listens and acts as a partner in care rather than an authoritarian. She always asks for my thoughts and is someone I know has my back. She has seen me through some difficult days and I’m grateful for her every day.
- English
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
