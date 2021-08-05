Overview

Dr. Rebecca Tharaud, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Medford, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Massachusetts General Hospital, MelroseWakefield Hospital and North Shore Medical Center.



Dr. Tharaud works at Mystic Healthcare in Medford, MA with other offices in Somerville, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.