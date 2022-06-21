Dr. Rebecca Temp, DMD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Temp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Temp, DMD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Temp, DMD is a Dentistry Practitioner in Mesa, AZ.
Dr. Temp works at
Locations
-
1
Mountain View Family Dental459 N Val Vista Dr, Mesa, AZ 85213 Directions (480) 672-2184Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 2:00pmFriday7:00am - 2:00pmSaturday7:00am - 2:00pmSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Dental Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Temp?
All good. Avocado toast for everyone...yay!
About Dr. Rebecca Temp, DMD
- Dentistry
- English
- 1841437852
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Temp has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Temp accepts Aetna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Temp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Temp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Temp works at
138 patients have reviewed Dr. Temp. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Temp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Temp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Temp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.