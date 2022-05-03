Dr. Rebecca Taylor, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Taylor is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Taylor, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Taylor, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Brentwood, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Centennial Medical Center.
Locations
Brentwood Medical Center343 Franklin Rd Ste 204, Brentwood, TN 37027 Directions (615) 297-6591
Nashville Eye Center4306 Harding Pike Ste 202, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 297-6591
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Centennial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Taylor did my cataract and lens implant surgery. She and her office staff were meticulous and kind in their care. I felt very safe and all questions were answered. Thank you to Dr Taylor and all her wonderful staff.
About Dr. Rebecca Taylor, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 27 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Med Center
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- Univ Of Ms Sch Of Med
- University of Colorado
