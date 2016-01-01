Overview

Dr. Rebecca Tamez, MD is a Dermatologist in Jamaica, NY. They specialize in Dermatology, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with Jamaica Hospital Medical Center.



Dr. Tamez works at ColumbiaDoctors 8900 Van Wyck Expressway in Jamaica, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Dry Skin and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.