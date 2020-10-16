See All Plastic Surgeons in Novi, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Rebecca Studinger, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (16)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Rebecca Studinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.

Dr. Studinger works at Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus in Novi, MI with other offices in Howell, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Reconstruction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus
    47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 305-8400
  2. 2
    Diagnostic Imaging At Ascension Medical Center
    1225 S Latson Rd, Howell, MI 48843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 465-5499
  3. 3
    Crescent Plastic Surgery Pllc
    26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 125, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 305-8400
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Reconstruction
Localized Fat Deposits
Wound Repair
Breast Reconstruction
Localized Fat Deposits
Wound Repair

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facial Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Labiaplasty Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Excision for Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 16, 2020
    Dr Studinger was the best surgeon I have worked with. Her calm, soft spoken demeanor is very welcomed dealing with medical health chaos. She is very knowledgeable in her specialty, but willing to listen. Followed through on everything promised, several procedures until I was happy. Even through Covid!
    Oct 16, 2020
    About Dr. Rebecca Studinger, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1295946200
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Studinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Studinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Studinger has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Studinger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Studinger has seen patients for Breast Reconstruction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Studinger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Studinger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Studinger.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Studinger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Studinger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

