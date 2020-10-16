Dr. Rebecca Studinger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Studinger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Studinger, MD
Dr. Rebecca Studinger, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Novi, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.
Providence - Providence Park Hospital Novi Campus47601 Grand River Ave, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 305-8400
Diagnostic Imaging At Ascension Medical Center1225 S Latson Rd, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (248) 465-5499
Crescent Plastic Surgery Pllc26850 Providence Pkwy Ste 125, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 305-8400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
Dr Studinger was the best surgeon I have worked with. Her calm, soft spoken demeanor is very welcomed dealing with medical health chaos. She is very knowledgeable in her specialty, but willing to listen. Followed through on everything promised, several procedures until I was happy. Even through Covid!
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF VETERINARY MEDICINE
