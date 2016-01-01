Overview

Dr. Rebecca Streeter, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Stratford, CT. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with St. Vincent's Medical Center.



Dr. Streeter works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Stratford, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.