Dr. Rebecca Stern, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Stern, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Boca Raton, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and West Boca Medical Center.
Locations
Stern Comprehensive Womens Healthcare1001 NW 13th St Ste 101A, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 488-3128
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- West Boca Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stern is an exceptional doctor. She listens carefully and responds articulately. She has treated me with care, kindness and respect for over 10 years!
About Dr. Rebecca Stern, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein College M Yeshiva University
- University of Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stern has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stern accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stern has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stern has seen patients for Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stern on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stern speaks Spanish.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Stern. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stern.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stern, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stern appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.