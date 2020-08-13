Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stachniak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano.
Locations
Brain and Spine Center of Texas3060 Communications Pkwy Ste 201, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (972) 943-9779
Hospital Affiliations
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was diagnosed with lumbar stenosis, lumbar degenerative disease, and spondylolisthesis. After interviewing other neurosurgeons I chose Dr. Stachniak for my surgery and care. Her surgical brillance was matched by her ability to relate to me as a patient establishing a bond of trust instilling confidence via her abilities to listen to me, to ask questions and to give information. Underneath all of her learnedness as a physician was a transparent valuing of me as a human being. The relationship was one of healing. Everyday that I stand at the lecture podium to teach, or sit to write another book,or put my foot into the stirrup of a saddle to ride with my two six-year old granddaughters, I say a silent thank you to Dr. Stachniak and to the Numinous for giving me my legs back. Thank you and your staff for I am living a fulfilled and meaningful life. Dr. Suzanne Hales, Swiss trained Jungian Analyst
About Dr. Rebecca Stachniak, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1669485025
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stachniak has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stachniak accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stachniak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stachniak has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stachniak on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
62 patients have reviewed Dr. Stachniak. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stachniak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stachniak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stachniak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.