Overview

Dr. Rebecca Spoerri-Bowman, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Burlington, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of New England Collof Osteo Med and is affiliated with Lahey Hospital and Medical Center and Winchester Hospital.



Dr. Spoerri-Bowman works at GARY L. GOLDFARB, M.D., P.C. in Burlington, MA with other offices in Woburn, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.