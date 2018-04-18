Dr. Soinski has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Soinski, MD
Dr. Rebecca Soinski, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Providence, RI. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rhode Island Hospital and The Miriam Hospital.
Womens Medicine Collaborative146 W River St, Providence, RI 02904 Directions (401) 793-7410
Hospital Affiliations
- Rhode Island Hospital
- The Miriam Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
Dr. Soinski is very thorough, pleasant, and comfortable to talk to regarding my health (a vast improvement over past Rheumatologist male doctors). Her follow-up and concern is geniune, even when hositalized. The staff is as pleasant, friendly, and always willing to help too.
About Dr. Rebecca Soinski, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Rheumatology
Dr. Soinski accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soinski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soinski has seen patients for Fibromyalgia and Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soinski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Soinski. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soinski.
