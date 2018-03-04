Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Naples, FL. They completed their residency with La State University School Of Med
Dr. Smith works at
Locations
-
1
Nch North Naples Hospital11190 Health Park Blvd, Naples, FL 34110 Directions (239) 552-7222
-
2
Collier Heart Group Pllc311 Tamiami Trl N Ste 304, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 552-7222
Hospital Affiliations
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Smith?
Personable, professional, caring ... Dr. Smith is an exceptional doctor, bringing her years of experience, knowledge, and compassionate patient care to my father, who is in hospice care. I couldn't be happier knowing he has the best care available in the area.
About Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1598702342
Education & Certifications
- La State University School Of Med
- Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Smith accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Smith works at
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.