Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD

Dermatology
5 (50)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.

Dr. Smith works at Fort Mill Dermatology - Fort Mill in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Fort Mill Dermatology - Fort Mill
    Fort Mill Dermatology - Fort Mill
1700 1st Baxter Xing Ste 101, Fort Mill, SC 29708
(803) 723-8543

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts
Dermatitis
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Warts

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Detergents Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 50 ratings
    Have never seen the waiting room so packed. Popular place. Dr Smith was very thorough and efficient. She removed a small raised blood bump painlessly. Always has a smile on her face.
    Tom — Nov 30, 2022
    About Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD

    • Dermatology
    • 32 years of experience
    • English
    • Female
    • 1366412033
    Education & Certifications

    • Medical University of South Carolina Medical Ctr
    • Texas Childrens Hospital
    • Baylor College Of Medicine
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith works at Fort Mill Dermatology - Fort Mill in Fort Mill, SC. View the full address on Dr. Smith's profile.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider's office to confirm all visit reasons.

    50 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

