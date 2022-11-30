Overview

Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD is a Dermatologist in Fort Mill, SC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine.



Dr. Smith works at Fort Mill Dermatology - Fort Mill in Fort Mill, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Warts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.