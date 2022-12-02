Overview

Dr. Rebecca Smith, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Cape Girardeau, MO. They specialize in Cardiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at Cape Cardiology Group in Cape Girardeau, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.