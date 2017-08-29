Overview

Dr. Rebecca Shpall, MD is a Dermatologist in Fremont, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California, Irvine, College Of Medicine.



Dr. Shpall works at Palo Alto Medical Foundation in Fremont, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) and Birthmark along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.