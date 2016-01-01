Dr. Rebecca Shanesmith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shanesmith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Shanesmith, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Shanesmith, MD is a dermatopathology specialist in College Station, TX. She currently practices at BAYLOR SCOTT & WHITE and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station. She accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Shanesmith is board certified in Dermatology.
Baylor Scott & White1700 University Dr E Fl 2, College Station, TX 77840 Directions (979) 691-3000
Ecu Pharmacy517 MOYE BLVD, Greenville, NC 27834 Directions (866) 600-2273
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Dermatopathology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- Female
- 1437390564
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center – College Station
