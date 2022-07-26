Overview

Dr. Rebecca Sentman, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Savannah, GA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from Med Coll of VA and is affiliated with Candler Hospital, Memorial Health University Medical Center and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Sentman works at Nephrology & Hypertension Medical Associates in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Acidosis, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Hyperkalemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.