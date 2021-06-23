Overview

Dr. Rebecca Schlachet, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Schlachet works at Rainbow Babies & Children Peds in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Beachwood, OH, Sandusky, OH and Solon, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.