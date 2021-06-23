Dr. Rebecca Schlachet, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schlachet is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Schlachet, DO is a Psychiatry Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Psychiatry. They graduated from OHIO UNIVERSITY.
Center of Human Genetics Laboratory10524 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Directions (216) 844-2400
Uh Ahuja Medical Center3999 Richmond Rd, Beachwood, OH 44122 Directions (216) 593-5500
NOMS Counseling2500 W Strub Rd Ste 300, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 624-1277Thursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 11:00am
Uhmp - Dr Steven Galun - Solon34055 Solon Rd Ste 204, Solon, OH 44139 Directions (216) 844-2400
She's compassionate, kind and caring
Dr. Schlachet has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schlachet accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schlachet has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Schlachet. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schlachet.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Schlachet, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Schlachet appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.