Dr. Rebecca Scandrett, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Waterbury, CT. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Umdnj-New Jersey Med Sch and is affiliated with Saint Mary's Hospital.



Dr. Scandrett works at Trinity Health Of New England in Waterbury, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.