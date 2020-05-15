Dr. Rebecca Sandler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sandler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Sandler, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Sandler, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Paramus, NJ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth.
Dr. Sandler works at
Locations
Bergen Surgical Center, 1 W Ridgewood Ave, Paramus, NJ 07652, (201) 445-1660
Diabetes Associates Belleville, NJ, 5 Franklin Ave Ste 307, Belleville, NJ 07109, (973) 759-1111
Diabetes Endcocrinology Metabolism Spec, 6 Brighton Rd Ste 103, Clifton, NJ 07012, (973) 471-2692
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Sandler?
Dr. Sandler is a GREAT doctor! She explains all that you need to know very thoroughly and cares for the well-being of her patient. Her office staff is also very professional and very helpful!
About Dr. Rebecca Sandler, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1831394527
Education & Certifications
- Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sandler has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sandler accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sandler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Sandler. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sandler.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sandler, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sandler appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.