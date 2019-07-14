Dr. Samuels has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rebecca Samuels, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Rebecca Samuels, DO is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED|Univ Of New England Coll Of Osteo Med|University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med Biddleford Me.
Dr. Samuels works at
Locations
Escondido - Grand Avenue Office625 E GRAND AVE, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 291-6700
She's been my doctor for eight or nine yrs now. I can't imagine having another doc as my GP. She's smart, practical, professional, intuitive, kind, and she LISTENS. As a middle-aged woman, it's almost impossible to find a doc who listens—much less one w/ all the other qualities listed, as well.
Internal Medicine
16 years of experience
English
McClaren Med Ctr|University of Michigan Hospitals
University Connecticut Hartford Farmington
UNIV OF NEW ENGLAND COLL OF OSTEO MED|Univ Of New England Coll Of Osteo Med|University Of New England College Of Osteopathic Med Biddleford Me
Internal Medicine
Dr. Samuels has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.
Dr. Samuels works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Samuels. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Samuels.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Samuels, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Samuels appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.