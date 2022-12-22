Dr. Rebecca Ruebsamen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ruebsamen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Ruebsamen, MD
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Ruebsamen, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA.
Dr. Ruebsamen works at
Locations
Santa Maria Women's Health Center220 S Palisade Dr Ste 203, Santa Maria, CA 93454 DirectionsTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ruebsamen?
The Dr was super nice. Before she even started talking about anything she let me speak first and tell her my main concerns. Was very informative and kind. No one likes getting paps and she made it as smooth as possible. Her staff although busy were also attentive.
About Dr. Rebecca Ruebsamen, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- Female
Hospital Affiliations
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Arroyo Grande Community Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ruebsamen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Ruebsamen.
Dr. Ruebsamen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ruebsamen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ruebsamen.
A person calling to schedule an appointment with Dr. Ruebsamen can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. Online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.