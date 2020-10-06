Overview

Dr. Rebecca Rue, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Rue works at Rue Pediatrics in Sherman, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.