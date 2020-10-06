Dr. Rebecca Rue, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rue is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Rebecca Rue, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Rebecca Rue, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Sherman, TX. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman and Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Rue works at
Locations
-
1
Rue Pediatrics300 N Highland Ave Ste 530, Sherman, TX 75092 Directions (903) 957-5437
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Surgical Hospital at Sherman
- Wilson N. Jones Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rue?
My kids have been patients for 14 years. Dr rue and her staff are our lifelines, and have literally been on multiple occasions the saving grace for my kids.
About Dr. Rebecca Rue, MD
- Pediatrics
- 24 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1104926591
Education & Certifications
- University TX Med Branch
- University of Texas At Houston / Medical School At Houston
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rue has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rue accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rue has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rue works at
Dr. Rue speaks Spanish.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Rue. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rue.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rue, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rue appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.